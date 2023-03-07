Compound USD Coin Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week (CUSDC)

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Compound USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound USD Coin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Compound USD Coin has a total market cap of $605.69 million and $8.10 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound USD Coin Profile

Compound USD Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 26,605,059,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,605,059,812 tokens. Compound USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.

cUSDC is the Compound’s wrapped version of USDC and it’s available on the Compound platform.”

Compound USD Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

