Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 31st total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 781,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Conduent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.88. 1,888,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,059. The firm has a market cap of $847.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.78. Conduent has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent

About Conduent

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Conduent by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 156,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Conduent by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Conduent by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Conduent by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,590 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at $1,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

