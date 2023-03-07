Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 31st total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 781,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Conduent Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CNDT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.88. 1,888,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,059. The firm has a market cap of $847.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.78. Conduent has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent
About Conduent
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conduent (CNDT)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.