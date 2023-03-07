Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $525.41 million and $187.47 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,423.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00389820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.38 or 0.00684082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00087672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.20 or 0.00553900 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009741 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,384,742 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,652,220,038.7363276 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19838268 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $265,282,632.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

