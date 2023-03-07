Conflux Trading Up 9.8% This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $569.62 million and $247.78 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,204.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00388148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.65 or 0.00678488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00086384 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.98 or 0.00549341 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004480 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,634,189 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,652,468,616.372724 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.20501292 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $168,533,554.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

