CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Short Interest Update

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in CONMED by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,402,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,944,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,964,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,806,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,342,000 after buying an additional 176,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1,182.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 127,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 117,631 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CNMD traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.68. 302,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35. CONMED has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNMD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

