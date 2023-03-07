Contrasting Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) & NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) and Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Datang International Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. NextEra Energy pays out 89.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NextEra Energy has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Volatility and Risk

NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datang International Power Generation has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy 0 4 8 0 2.67 Datang International Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NextEra Energy and Datang International Power Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.

NextEra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $91.83, indicating a potential upside of 23.43%. Given NextEra Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Datang International Power Generation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextEra Energy and Datang International Power Generation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy $20.96 billion 7.06 $4.15 billion $2.09 35.60 Datang International Power Generation $14.10 billion 0.20 $142.63 million N/A N/A

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Datang International Power Generation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy and Datang International Power Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy 19.79% 12.51% 3.75% Datang International Power Generation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Datang International Power Generation on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc. is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar. It provides full energy and capacity requirements services, engages in power and gas marketing and trading activities, participates in natural gas production and pipeline infrastructure development, and owns a retail electricity provider. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

About Datang International Power Generation

(Get Rating)

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed an installed capacity of approximately 68,278.10 MW. It also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminum smelting; production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid waste; power plant construction and operation; repair and testing of power equipment; research and development activities; and provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd and changed its name to Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd. in April 2004. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.