Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 322.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NWN. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NYSE:NWN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,112. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

