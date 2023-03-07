Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $218,000 in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Marten Transport by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 5.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Marten Transport by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ MRTN traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $22.05. 72,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,397. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.88. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $23.43.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
