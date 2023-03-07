Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,556 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWNK. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 325.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 63.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWNK. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Hostess Brands Price Performance

Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. 132,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,787. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hostess Brands

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.