Copa (NYSE:CPA) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.24

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.24 and last traded at $96.88, with a volume of 108834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average is $81.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Copa’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Copa by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

