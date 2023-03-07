Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Update

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the January 31st total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,371,000 after purchasing an additional 245,063 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063,518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,450 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 0.6 %

Copart stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.97. The company had a trading volume of 594,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,107. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Copart will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

