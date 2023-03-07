Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,787. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

