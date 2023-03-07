Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Update

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the January 31st total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Corporate Travel Management Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CTMLF opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. Corporate Travel Management has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services.

