Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$1.80

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$2.10 in a report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.99.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 3.1 %

TSE CJR.B traded down C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.86. 1,367,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,522. The stock has a market cap of C$364.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.39. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$1.84 and a 1 year high of C$5.15.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

