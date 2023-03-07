Costa Group Holdings Limited (ASX:CGC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Costa Group Holdings Limited (ASX:CGC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Costa Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Costa Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Costa Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Costa Group

In related news, insider Harry Debney 170,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Costa Group

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. It operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms and Logistics, and International. The company offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.