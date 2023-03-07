Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Tsai Capital Corp

Tsai Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.7% of Tsai Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $487.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

About Costco Wholesale



Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

