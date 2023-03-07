Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,060,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 18,660,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Coty Trading Down 2.2 %

COTY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,076,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Coty has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.86.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Coty by 90.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 323.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Coty by 48.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

