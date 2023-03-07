Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($48.94) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on 1COV. Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

1COV stock opened at €38.98 ($41.47) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.24. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. Covestro has a 12-month low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a 12-month high of €50.18 ($53.38).

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

