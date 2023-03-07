Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Update

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 684.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDEFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Credito Emiliano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Credito Emiliano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDEFF remained flat at C$7.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. Credito Emiliano has a 52 week low of C$3.80 and a 52 week high of C$7.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.39.

About Credito Emiliano

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

