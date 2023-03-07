Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/1/2023 – Crestwood Equity Partners is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Crestwood Equity Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2023 – Crestwood Equity Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Crestwood Equity Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2023 – Crestwood Equity Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2023 – Crestwood Equity Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Crestwood Equity Partners was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2023 – Crestwood Equity Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2023 – Crestwood Equity Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of CEQP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.42. 501,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.79 and a beta of 2.52.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -935.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1,591.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 331,538 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.7% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 331,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 32,014 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

