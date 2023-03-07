Critical Comparison: Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) versus GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) and Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.
Profitability
This table compares GitLab and Hello Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GitLab
|-47.30%
|-23.06%
|-17.00%
|Hello Group
|-25.35%
|-31.98%
|-19.60%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
49.0% of GitLab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Hello Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of GitLab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Hello Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GitLab
|0
|2
|11
|0
|2.85
|Hello Group
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2.40
GitLab presently has a consensus target price of $69.36, suggesting a potential upside of 39.16%. Hello Group has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.72%. Given GitLab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GitLab is more favorable than Hello Group.
Volatility & Risk
GitLab has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hello Group has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares GitLab and Hello Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GitLab
|$252.65 million
|29.53
|-$155.14 million
|($1.23)
|-40.52
|Hello Group
|$13.17 billion
|0.10
|-$457.23 million
|($2.58)
|-3.33
GitLab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hello Group. GitLab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hello Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
GitLab beats Hello Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. It helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. The company also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
About Hello Group
Hello Group, Inc. operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.