Critical Comparison: Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) versus GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) and Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GitLab and Hello Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GitLab -47.30% -23.06% -17.00% Hello Group -25.35% -31.98% -19.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.0% of GitLab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Hello Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of GitLab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Hello Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GitLab 0 2 11 0 2.85 Hello Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of current recommendations for GitLab and Hello Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

GitLab presently has a consensus target price of $69.36, suggesting a potential upside of 39.16%. Hello Group has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.72%. Given GitLab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GitLab is more favorable than Hello Group.

Volatility & Risk

GitLab has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hello Group has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GitLab and Hello Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GitLab $252.65 million 29.53 -$155.14 million ($1.23) -40.52 Hello Group $13.17 billion 0.10 -$457.23 million ($2.58) -3.33

GitLab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hello Group. GitLab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hello Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GitLab beats Hello Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. It helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. The company also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Hello Group

Hello Group, Inc. operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

