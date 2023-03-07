Critical Survey: Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) versus First National (NASDAQ:FXNC)

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp 27.14% 10.39% 1.08% First National 27.07% 16.47% 1.20%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp $395.64 million 3.08 $107.37 million $1.64 11.46 First National $62.04 million 1.85 $16.80 million $2.68 6.85

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and First National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lakeland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National. First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.7% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of First National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First National pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and First National has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and First National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 First National 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.87%. First National has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.04%. Given First National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First National is more favorable than Lakeland Bancorp.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded in March 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NJ.

About First National

First National Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

