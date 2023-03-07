Cronos Market Capitalization Tops $1.78 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0703 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $11.94 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00072495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00052821 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00023812 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000973 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

