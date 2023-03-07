CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $674.9-$678.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $666.29 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.21-$2.39 EPS.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,689,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,735. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CrowdStrike from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.08.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $3,932,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.