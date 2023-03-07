CSFB Lowers Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$28.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CSFB from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.50.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of CWB opened at C$26.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$21.21 and a 1-year high of C$38.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.16.

Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$279.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.51 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6532468 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total transaction of C$27,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$128,284.73. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

