CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Short Interest Update

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,900 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 326,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSGS. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,857.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 50.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.87. 302,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,816. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $66.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.65%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

