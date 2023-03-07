CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.61

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTT – Correios De Portugal (CTTPY)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.