Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Update

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the January 31st total of 501,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Biopharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.87. 54,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,905. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cue Biopharma

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

(Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Featured Articles

