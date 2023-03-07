Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Short Interest Update

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Cullinan Oncology Trading Down 1.1 %

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. 13,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $510.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.12. Cullinan Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

