CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.82% of CVS Health worth $11,056,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.65. 2,783,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,606,815. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $80.60 and a 1-year high of $109.69. The stock has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day moving average is $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

