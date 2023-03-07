Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

CYCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.