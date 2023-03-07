CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Trading 6.2% Higher

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. 998,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,902,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

CytoDyn Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, Cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and COVID-19. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

