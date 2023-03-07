Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Kerry Acocella Sells 3,662 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $269,852.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,434.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Datadog Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,678,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of -487.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,278 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.31.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

