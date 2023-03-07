DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Down 10.4% in February

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,600 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 319,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 297,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DatChat

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in DatChat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DatChat by 468.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DatChat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DatChat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DatChat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

DatChat Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DATS stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. 36,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,569. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. DatChat has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It also develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

