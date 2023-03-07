Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Short Interest Up 6.6% in February

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.5 %

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 846,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,590. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DAWN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,225,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $59,140.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at $23,225,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,549,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,984 shares of company stock worth $2,089,505. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

