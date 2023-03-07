Decred (DCR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.01 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Decred has a market capitalization of $316.89 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00095694 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00203085 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00058874 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00053214 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004563 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000886 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,784,896 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

