DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Reaches $610,624.38

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $610,624.38 and $8.93 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00203181 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00095585 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00060179 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00052208 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004581 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000883 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,904,993 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

