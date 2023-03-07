DEI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.35 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $558.45 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000811 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00385962 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015126 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009733 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000848 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017424 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000037 BTC.
About DEI
DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.
DEI Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.