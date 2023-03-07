DEI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.35 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $558.45 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000811 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00385962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015126 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000848 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

