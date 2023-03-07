DEI (DEI) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.35 billion and $1,118.89 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEI has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.32 or 0.00387059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015299 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000823 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00017494 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.