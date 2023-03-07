DEI Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, DEI has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and $1,053.88 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00390615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014950 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000843 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017438 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

