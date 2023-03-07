Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is U S Global Investors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,037,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 482,989 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises 12.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 1.10% of Delta Air Lines worth $197,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,193,000 after acquiring an additional 917,225 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after buying an additional 5,638,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after buying an additional 309,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,079,000 after acquiring an additional 437,281 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $39.40. 5,282,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,651,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Recommended Stories

