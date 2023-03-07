DeltaFi One Day Volume Reaches $14,622.37 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and $14,622.37 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

