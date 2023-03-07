Design Therapeutics (DSGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th.

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

Design Therapeutics stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,526,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,125,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Rodney W. Lappe acquired 15,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,711.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat acquired 40,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $325,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,526,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,125,514.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 916,150 shares of company stock worth $7,701,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

