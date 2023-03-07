Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €130.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($138.30) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KRN. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($128.72) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €114.00 ($121.28) price target on Krones in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($157.45) price objective on Krones in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Krones Price Performance

KRN stock opened at €114.70 ($122.02) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €99.95. Krones has a 12-month low of €67.50 ($71.81) and a 12-month high of €115.50 ($122.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

