Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Shares Down 6.5%

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 21,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 59,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Diamcor Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.63 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.