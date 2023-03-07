Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) vs. Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Head-To-Head Review

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $9.64 billion 2.70 $4.39 billion $24.63 5.76 Crescent Point Energy $3.99 billion 0.97 $1.14 billion $2.02 3.49

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Crescent Point Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Point Energy. Crescent Point Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Diamondback Energy and Crescent Point Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 1 2 16 1 2.85 Crescent Point Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus target price of $180.95, indicating a potential upside of 27.63%. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 109.22%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Crescent Point Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy 45.48% 29.29% 17.69% Crescent Point Energy 34.47% 14.19% 9.43%

Dividends

Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Crescent Point Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Diamondback Energy pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crescent Point Energy pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Diamondback Energy has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Crescent Point Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Crescent Point Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Crescent Point Energy on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment is involved in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

