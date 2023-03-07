DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Short Interest Up 5.1% in February

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 5,460,000 shares. Currently, 18.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 391,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days.

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DICE Therapeutics stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,998. DICE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DICE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Further Reading

