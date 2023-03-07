Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Performance

Shares of DDT stock traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 25.37. 7,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,459. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 12 month low of 24.82 and a 12 month high of 27.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is 25.65.

