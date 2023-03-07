Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,063 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $33,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,601.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $249,000.

NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.62. 70,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,872. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

