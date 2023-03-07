Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Up 4.7%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating)’s share price were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.74. Approximately 21,092,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 28,155,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,589,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2,037.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 194,496 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

